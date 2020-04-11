Wash Your Hands With Bill

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We are playing this week with Tom Bodett, Helen Hong and Josh Gondelman. And here again is your host, standing 6 feet away from his mirror just to be safe, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. In just a minute, Bill says it's Lim's (ph) fault in our Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT - that's 1-888-924-8924.

And now, as a public service to you, our listeners, we're once again going to take a moment to wash our hands. Now, as you know by now, the best method is with soap and water for 20 seconds. The CDC has just issued a key change to their coronavirus handwashing guidelines, which Bill will now read in their entirety.

KURTIS: Here we go.

KURTIS: Never gonna (ph) give you up. Never gonna let you down. Always gonna wash my hands for 20 seconds.

KURTIS: Never gonna make you cry. Never gonna say goodbye. Never gonna stand closer than 6 feet next to you (laughter). Classic Rickroll.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill. And thank you, Centers for Disease Control. We all feel much better.

RICK ASTLEY: (Singing) Never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down, never gonna run around and desert you. Never gonna make you cry, never gonna...

