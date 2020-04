U.S. Surpasses Italy In Total COVID-19 Deaths The United States is now the country with the most COVID-19-related deaths. More than 20,000 Americans have now lost their lives to the disease and more than a half a million have tested positive.

The United States is now the country with the most COVID-19-related deaths. More than 20,000 Americans have now lost their lives to the disease and more than a half a million have tested positive.