To Combat High Infection Rate, Chicago Jail Releases Hundreds The Cook County Jail has the largest outbreak of the coronavirus behind bars, with more than 400 staff and inmates infected. They've offered early release to ease overcrowding, but the risk remains.

To Combat High Infection Rate, Chicago Jail Releases Hundreds Law To Combat High Infection Rate, Chicago Jail Releases Hundreds To Combat High Infection Rate, Chicago Jail Releases Hundreds Audio will be available later today. The Cook County Jail has the largest outbreak of the coronavirus behind bars, with more than 400 staff and inmates infected. They've offered early release to ease overcrowding, but the risk remains. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor