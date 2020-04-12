Accessibility links
Monthly Music Roundup With Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras offers a playlist of music that's comforting him and his listeners amid the coronavirus pandemic.
NPR logo Monthly Music Roundup With Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras

Music

Monthly Music Roundup With Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday

Monthly Music Roundup With Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras

Audio will be available later today.
Enlarge this image

Sol Escobar's "Disparo" is one of the songs Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras is listening to in this time of crisis. Paco Esteve/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Paco Esteve/Courtesy of the artist

Sol Escobar's "Disparo" is one of the songs Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras is listening to in this time of crisis.

Paco Esteve/Courtesy of the artist

Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras offers a playlist of music that's comforting him and his listeners in these times. Listen in the audio player above and you can stream these songs by Ambar Lucid, X Alfonso, Sol Escobar, Jorge Drexler and all of Alt.Latino's favorite weekly picks on Spotify and Apple Music.

You can find new episodes of Alt.Latino every Friday, including recent shows on Songs Of Hope And Calm, the Impact Of The Coronavirus On Indie Musicians and more.

Listener Picks: Songs Of Hope And Calm

Alt.Latino

Listener Picks: Songs Of Hope And Calm

Indie Musicians On The Economic And Emotional Impact Of Coronavirus

Alt.Latino

Indie Musicians On The Economic And Emotional Impact Of Coronavirus

Calma: A Meditative Playlist For A Challenging Time

Alt.Latino

Calma: A Meditative Playlist For A Challenging Time