The 'Big Business' Of Inequality Nelson Schwartz, author of 'The Velvet Rope Economy,' says special privileges for the super-rich are dividing America: "The result is less sympathy, less empathy and a sort of a harder-edge society." Schwartz talks about private helicopter rides to the airport, concierge doctors, and elite college counseling — and their impact on our society. Schwartz writes about economics for the 'New York Times.'



Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan recommends a few titles for troubled times: 'The Women in Black,' 'The Colossus of New York,' 'Last Night at the Lobster,' 'Are You An Echo?' and 'Everything Is Under Control.'