Accessibility links
The 'Big Business' Of Inequality Nelson Schwartz, author of 'The Velvet Rope Economy,' says special privileges for the super-rich are dividing America: "The result is less sympathy, less empathy and a sort of a harder-edge society." Schwartz talks about private helicopter rides to the airport, concierge doctors, and elite college counseling — and their impact on our society. Schwartz writes about economics for the 'New York Times.'

Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan recommends a few titles for troubled times: 'The Women in Black,' 'The Colossus of New York,' 'Last Night at the Lobster,' 'Are You An Echo?' and 'Everything Is Under Control.'
NPR logo

The 'Big Business' Of Inequality

Listen · 48:12
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/833306833/833503933" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The 'Big Business' Of Inequality

Fresh Air

The 'Big Business' Of Inequality

The 'Big Business' Of Inequality

Listen · 48:12
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/833306833/833503933" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Nelson Schwartz, author of 'The Velvet Rope Economy,' says special privileges for the super-rich are dividing America: "The result is less sympathy, less empathy and a sort of a harder-edge society." Schwartz talks about private helicopter rides to the airport, concierge doctors, and elite college counseling — and their impact on our society. Schwartz writes about economics for the 'New York Times.'

Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan recommends a few titles for troubled times: 'The Women in Black,' 'The Colossus of New York,' 'Last Night at the Lobster,' 'Are You An Echo?' and 'Everything Is Under Control.'