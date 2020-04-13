Crafting Mines And Crossing Animals: Playing Video Games During The Pandemic

Few hobbies are as conducive to an indoor lifestyle as video games. So, if you find yourself unable to leave your house—say, during a global pandemic—they're pretty ideal.

From Animal Crossing and Minecraft to Final Fantasy 14, many people are turning to gaming as a way to bond with friends and still shelter in place.

We talked about about playing video games to stay connected during the pandemic with Kristen Valnicek (a.k.a. "Kitty Plays"), aTwitch streamer, Cecilia D'Anastasio, staff writer for Wired and Alexander Kriss, clinical psychologist and author of "The Gaming Mind: A New Psychology of Videogames and the Power of Play."

