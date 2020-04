Trump's Promises Remain Largely Unfulfilled A Month After Emergency Declaration One month after President Trump declared a national emergency, an NPR investigation finds that the White House has fulfilled few of the promises it made to fight the coronavirus.

Trump's Promises Remain Largely Unfulfilled A Month After Emergency Declaration Investigations Trump's Promises Remain Largely Unfulfilled A Month After Emergency Declaration Trump's Promises Remain Largely Unfulfilled A Month After Emergency Declaration Audio will be available later today. One month after President Trump declared a national emergency, an NPR investigation finds that the White House has fulfilled few of the promises it made to fight the coronavirus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor