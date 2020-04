In Sweden, A Different Approach To Coronavirus Control Dagens Nyheter reporter Sanna Björling speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about Sweden's unique approach to fighting coronavirus and the country's reliance on voluntary compliance.

Audio will be available later today.