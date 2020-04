Unprecedented Relief Funds Stimulate Boom In Industry Lobbying For Relief Funds NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sheila Krumholz, executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics, about the recent boom in lobbying as more industries join the fight for federal relief funding.

