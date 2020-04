Racial Disparities Emerge During Epidemics — Like The 1918 Flu Soraya Nadia McDonald, culture critic for ESPN's The Undefeated, speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about how health care received by African Americans during the 1918 flu epidemic foreshadows 2020.

Racial Disparities Emerge During Epidemics — Like The 1918 Flu History Racial Disparities Emerge During Epidemics — Like The 1918 Flu Racial Disparities Emerge During Epidemics — Like The 1918 Flu Audio will be available later today. Soraya Nadia McDonald, culture critic for ESPN's The Undefeated, speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about how health care received by African Americans during the 1918 flu epidemic foreshadows 2020. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor