#2017: It Was a Dark and Stormy Night This week on The Best of Car Talk, a salute to Edwards Bulwer-Lytton, the writer who set the bar for bad opening sentences with, "It was a dark stormy night." Can any current authors hope to match him? Elsewhere, Liz wants to use her Maxima to remove some unwanted shrubs from her yard, but is worried her bumper will wind up as part of the landscape. Elsewhere, Nancy's 16-year old son wants a muscle car. Will she be abdicating all parental responsibility if she buys him one, and is there a good alternative that's big, ugly, and cool? Also, Pam wants to ease her husband's guilt over denting her door; Charles succumbed to Male Answer Syndrome trying to diagnose his wife's noisy Voyager; and, is Kirk's steering problem a result of Post-Alignment Euphoria, or Post-Alignment Anxiety? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

