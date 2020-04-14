Jason Bateman / Remembering LGBTQ Pioneer Phyllis Lyon Jason Bateman stars in the Netflix series 'Ozark' as a financial manager who has become the money launderer for Mexico's second biggest drug cartel. We'll talk about embracing his darker side on 'Ozark,' and his experience directing 'The Outsider,' HBO's adaptation of Stephen King's novel.



Also, we remember one of the mothers of the gay rights movement, Phyllis Lyon. She died April 9 at 95. Lyon and Del Martin co-founded the first national lesbian group in the U.S., Daughters of Bilitis. In 2008 they became the first gay couple to legally marry in California. Terry Gross interviewed them in 1992.



Film critic Justin Chang recommends some movies to watch at home while sheltering in place: 'Sorry We Missed You,' 'Green for Danger,' and 'My Neighbor Totoro.'

Film critic Justin Chang recommends some movies to watch at home while sheltering in place: 'Sorry We Missed You,' 'Green for Danger,' and 'My Neighbor Totoro.'