Weekly Wrap: Sports On Hold, And Your Productivity Too

The coronavirus has completely reshaped the world of sports. The NBA suspended the basketball season indefinitely, Major League Baseball had to postpone its regular season, and the NFL football draft is still scheduled for April 23–25. Sam talks to ESPN senior writer and ESPN Daily host Mina Kimes and The Undefeated columnist Clinton Yates about how different professional leagues are dealing with the pandemic. They also share what they're doing with their time while there's no new sports to watch.

Also, BuzzFeed senior culture writer Anne Helen Petersen chats with Sam about our obsession with productivity in quarantine times — from baking to growing plants to fostering pets. Petersen talks about stepping back and thinking about whether optimizing our personal and professional lives is really appropriate for this tumultuous time.

