Not So Fast: What We Know About Hydroxychloroquine

President Donald Trump's daily press briefings have shown us what's on the mind of the man in charge of leading America through the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past month, he's brought up hydroxychloroquine repeatedly as a potential solution. The drug could be a promising way to combat the effects of the virus.



But Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump's top medical expert on infectious diseases, is more hesitant to recommend the drug. He said "the data are really best at suggestive, there are cases that show there may be an effect, and others to show there's no effect."

There are a lot of questions surrounding hydroxychloroquine—its history, effectiveness and availability.

To separate facts from fiction about this drug, we talk to Sarah Owermohle, health care reporter for Politico, Dr. Wesley Self, a professor of emergency medicine at Vanderbilt University and a 1A listener who takes hydroxychloroquine for mixed connective tissue disease.

