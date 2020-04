VA Military Funeral Ceremonies Banned Due To Coronavirus Veterans Affairs runs nearly all active national cemeteries. But across the VA, which holds nearly 135,000 burials a year, honor guards and all ceremonies are now banned due to the coronavirus.

VA Military Funeral Ceremonies Banned Due To Coronavirus National VA Military Funeral Ceremonies Banned Due To Coronavirus VA Military Funeral Ceremonies Banned Due To Coronavirus Audio will be available later today. Veterans Affairs runs nearly all active national cemeteries. But across the VA, which holds nearly 135,000 burials a year, honor guards and all ceremonies are now banned due to the coronavirus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor