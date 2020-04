Questions For An Employment Lawyer From Essential Workers Essential employees have lots of questions about what they should or should not do during the pandemic. Shannon Liss-Riordan, an employment attorney, answers their questions with NPR's Scott Simon.

Questions For An Employment Lawyer From Essential Workers 11:29 Questions For An Employment Lawyer From Essential Workers 11:29 Your Money Questions For An Employment Lawyer From Essential Workers Questions For An Employment Lawyer From Essential Workers 11:29 Essential employees have lots of questions about what they should or should not do during the pandemic. Shannon Liss-Riordan, an employment attorney, answers their questions with NPR's Scott Simon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor