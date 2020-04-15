Volunteer Firefighter Discovers $8.2 Million In His Bank Account

Charles Calvin expected his account to hold the money the government is sending Americans. Instead he found much more. Days later, the $8.2 million vanished — though he still has his relief payment.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A firefighter in Indiana went to the ATM. He expected his account to hold cash the government is sending Americans. But instead of $1,700, Charles Calvin found 8.2 million. He showed WGN his receipt documenting the fortune. Days later, the millions vanished, having appeared and disappeared without explanation. Easy come, easy go - although Calvin still does have that stimulus payment.

