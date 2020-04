Sweden's Controversial Decision Not To Lock Down The Country Most of the world's major economies are on lockdown to combat the coronavirus. But the Swedish government has kept the country open — claiming it is better for the economy and for public health.

Sweden's Controversial Decision Not To Lock Down The Country Business Sweden's Controversial Decision Not To Lock Down The Country Sweden's Controversial Decision Not To Lock Down The Country Audio will be available later today. Most of the world's major economies are on lockdown to combat the coronavirus. But the Swedish government has kept the country open — claiming it is better for the economy and for public health. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor