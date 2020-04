How 1 New Jersey Hospital Is Handling The Coronavirus Pandemic NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Stephen Brunnquell of the Physicians Network at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center about Bergen County, New Jersey's large number of COVID-19 patients.

