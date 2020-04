South Korea Holds Parliamentary Elections During Pandemic South Korean voters got to the polls Wednesday for legislative elections. The vote is seen as a report card for the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. His performance ratings are high.

South Korea Holds Parliamentary Elections During Pandemic South Korean voters got to the polls Wednesday for legislative elections. The vote is seen as a report card for the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. His performance ratings are high.