Denmark Reopens Some Schools But Not Everyone Is Pleased The Danish government's decision to allow children up to 12 years old to go back to school on Wednesday has split public opinion in the country.

Denmark Reopens Some Schools But Not Everyone Is Pleased Europe Denmark Reopens Some Schools But Not Everyone Is Pleased Denmark Reopens Some Schools But Not Everyone Is Pleased Audio will be available later today. The Danish government's decision to allow children up to 12 years old to go back to school on Wednesday has split public opinion in the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor