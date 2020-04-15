Florida Judge Wants Lawyers To Dress Appropriately For Zoom Meetings

In a letter published by the Weston Bar Association, Broward County Judge Dennis Bailey wrote one attorney showed up to a meeting without a shirt on. Another was still in bed, under the covers.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In Broward County, Fla., courthouses are continuing some operations with video calls. And one judge has a request for those attorneys showing up to work - put some clothes on. In a letter published by the Weston Bar Association, Judge Dennis Bailey wrote that one attorney showed up to a video meeting without a shirt on; another was still in bed under the covers. Trust me, I get the urge. But a tip for those who want to wear pajamas to work - try radio.

