#2018: Your Wife or a Cigar This week on The Best of Car Talk, Tom and Ray demonstrate their unmatched ability to plant all four feet firmly in their mouths and endanger their marriages— all while diagnosing a simple vacuum leak. Later, however, they just might make amends by helping to save Beth's marriage, with a ruling on whether her Civic's clutch should be more afraid of Beth or her husband. Elsewhere, Susan is a philosophy professor by day, and a pig rescuer by night. Is there one vehicle that can handle both lifestyles, or does she need a dedicated Pigmobile? Also, Jackie's squealing brakes are wreaking havoc for her pet chihuahuas; and Daniel got a very unpleasant surprise when his mechanic removed his distributor cap—think Vincent Price in "The Fly." All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

