1A Across America: From Denver To Detroit, Small Businesses Try To Make It Work

Stay-at-home orders have touched every part of the American economy. Nearly 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past three weeks. Some businesses are nearing a month without a customer.

Today, as part of 1A Across America, we checked in with small businesses around the country and look at how some are managing to survive, and even thrive in some cases.



We visited Denver, Colorado, and focused on one block that's home to 14 businesses. Each is coping in a different way. Then, we learned how businesses in Detroit, Michigan are finding ways to stay afloat.

To process the information about small businesses in the time of coronavirus, we spoke with Kimberly Adams, host and correspondent with Marketplace, and James Feagin, founder and CEO of Projects + People, a firm that connects Detroit entrepreneurs with resources and funding.

