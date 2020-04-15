Brooklinen: Vicki and Rich Fulop

On the first day of their Vegas vacation in 2012, Rich and Vicki Fulop sat down on their hotel bed and immediately had the same thought: "These sheets are really nice!"

The fabric was the perfect blend of cool, crisp, and soft, but the sheets turned out to be way too expensive to buy.

So, Vicki and Rich wondered if it was possible to make high-end linen at reasonable prices; linen that would appeal to a younger market, "not just our moms."

After many stumbles, they built Brooklinen into a $100 million brand, and are hopeful they can withstand today's economic turbulence.