Hindu Nationalists Blame Muslims For India's COVID-19 Crisis After a Muslim missionary meeting in Delhi led to a COVID-19 outbreak in India, Hindu nationalists are blaming all Muslims for the virus. #coronajihad is trending and there are reports of mob attacks.

Hindu Nationalists Blame Muslims For India's COVID-19 Crisis Asia Hindu Nationalists Blame Muslims For India's COVID-19 Crisis Hindu Nationalists Blame Muslims For India's COVID-19 Crisis Audio will be available later today. After a Muslim missionary meeting in Delhi led to a COVID-19 outbreak in India, Hindu nationalists are blaming all Muslims for the virus. #coronajihad is trending and there are reports of mob attacks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor