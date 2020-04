Ford Motor Company's Car Production Shifted To Make Ventilators NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Adrian Price, Ford's director of manufacturing, about the company's efforts to repurpose equipment used to make cars to now make ventilators and other medical supplies.

Ford Motor Company's Car Production Shifted To Make Ventilators

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Adrian Price, Ford's director of manufacturing, about the company's efforts to repurpose equipment used to make cars to now make ventilators and other medical supplies.