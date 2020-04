Coronavirus Updates: The Economic Toll The coronavirus pandemic — and the resulting shutdown — have now eliminated at least 22 million American jobs. NPR correspondents relay the latest on the United States response.

Coronavirus Updates: The Economic Toll Economy Coronavirus Updates: The Economic Toll Coronavirus Updates: The Economic Toll Audio will be available later today. The coronavirus pandemic — and the resulting shutdown — have now eliminated at least 22 million American jobs. NPR correspondents relay the latest on the United States response. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor