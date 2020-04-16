British World War II Veteran Has Now Raised $18 Million For National Health Service

A 99-year-old British World War II veteran has now raised more than $18 million for the United Kingdom's National Health Service after reaching his goal of walking 100 laps in his garden.

And now an update on a story we brought you yesterday. A 99-year-old British veteran of the Second World War vowed to walk 100 laps in his garden before his birthday on April 30. He asked for donations for charity.

TOM MOORE: My energy is great. And I shall certainly do the hundred. I shall do the hundred tomorrow.

CHANG: Dressed in a navy blazer pinned with medals and surrounded by a military honor guard, Capt. Tom Moore finished the last laps this morning. He raised more than $20 million for the National Health Service. Fans hope he will be knighted. He spoke to The Sun at the finish.

MOORE: Makes me laugh because I never, ever anticipated such a thing.

CHANG: Moore says he will keep walking until his birthday at the end of this month as long as donations keep on coming.

