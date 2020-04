When Rent Doesn't Get Paid, Someone Pays A Price What happens when millions of Americans don't pay the rent? Landlords don't get paid, and they pass on the debt to someone else. NPR's Planet Money follows the chain of non-payment all the way.

When Rent Doesn't Get Paid, Someone Pays A Price Economy When Rent Doesn't Get Paid, Someone Pays A Price When Rent Doesn't Get Paid, Someone Pays A Price Audio will be available later today. What happens when millions of Americans don't pay the rent? Landlords don't get paid, and they pass on the debt to someone else. NPR's Planet Money follows the chain of non-payment all the way. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor