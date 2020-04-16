READ: White House Guidelines To States For Reopening
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump spoke to governors Thursday, outlining recommendations for states to reopen based on several factors.
The Trump administration has shared a guideline of three phases for states to begin easing social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders, according to a copy of the guidelines obtained by NPR's Tamara Keith.
The guidelines come after a number of governors formed coalitions to work together to restart their respective economies. Trump and the coronavirus task force are speaking about the guidelines Thursday afternoon at the White House.