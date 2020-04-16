Accessibility links
Trump Administration Outlines 3 Phases for Reopening States President Trump has released a three-phase outline for states to reopen their economies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global outbreak
NPR logo READ: White House Guidelines To States For Reopening

READ: White House Guidelines To States For Reopening

Enlarge this image

A mailman wearing a mask and gloves to protect himself and others from the coronavirus loads a postal truck with packages in Washington, D.C., Thursday. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A mailman wearing a mask and gloves to protect himself and others from the coronavirus loads a postal truck with packages in Washington, D.C., Thursday.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump spoke to governors Thursday, outlining recommendations for states to reopen based on several factors.

The Trump administration has shared a guideline of three phases for states to begin easing social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders, according to a copy of the guidelines obtained by NPR's Tamara Keith.

The guidelines come after a number of governors formed coalitions to work together to restart their respective economies. Trump and the coronavirus task force are speaking about the guidelines Thursday afternoon at the White House.

Read the guidelines here.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global outbreak