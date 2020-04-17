Florida Mom Uses Chalk Drawings To Remind People To Socially Distance

Casey Drake has been re-creating colorful childhood characters to share advice. For example, there's Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz who says: "There's No Place Like Home. Seriously, stay home!"

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've been out and about, you know many of your neighbors - some of them still need reminders about keeping their social distance. A mom in Winter Park, Fla., is doing her part with chalk drawings on her sidewalk. Casey Drake has been recreating colorful childhood characters to share advice. There's Dorothy from "The Wizard Of Oz," who says, there's no place like home - no, seriously, stay home. And Rapunzel up in her tower - oh, you're tired of social distancing? That's cute.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.