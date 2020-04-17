Accessibility links
Sopan Deb on 'Missed Translations' and Found Connections Sopan Deb lived under the same roof with both of his parents for most of his childhood, but never knew their ages or where they grew up or if they had any siblings. He didn't know much about them at all. He lived in a house of strangers, each going about their own lives, only briefly bumping into one another. It wasn't until Sopan turned 30 that he realized he was missing something and set out to reconnect with the family he never really understood.

Sam talks to Sopan about his journey of self-reflection, traveling to India to see his father and what he ultimately learned about his family and himself.

Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.
Sopan Deb on 'Missed Translations' and Found Connections

Sopan Deb's new memoir is Missed Translations: Meeting the Immigrant Parents Who Raised Me. Amy Lombard hide caption

Sopan Deb's new memoir is Missed Translations: Meeting the Immigrant Parents Who Raised Me.

Missed Translations

Meeting the Immigrant Parents Who Raised Me

by Sopan Deb

