The News Roundup For April 17, 2020

President Trump releases new federal guidelines for re-opening the country in phases. He says it's up to governors and mayors to decide when to open businesses and schools—based on the spread of the virus in their areas. But without additional federal funds for widespread testing, will this approach only allow the virus to spread further?

And, the Department of Labor says 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past four weeks, inflicting a toll on the labor force not seen since the Great Depression. But the $349 billion federal loan program intended to help small businesses during the pandemic ran out of money. Will congressional lawmakers put aside their differences and fund the Paycheck Protection Program again?

Meanwhile, in Wuhan, where the virus emerged, officials have revised the death toll to just under 4,000—an increase of 50 percent. China says it has not been involved in a cover up. But French President Emmanuel Macron has joined those questioning China's handling of the outbreak.

And much of Sweden still remains open. On Monday, Denmark will allow certain businesses to reopen—including dentists, driving schools and hair salons.

All told, there have now been more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, and 145,000 deaths.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Michael Goldfarb, host of the First Rough Draft of History podcast; Lisa Desjardins, correspondent for PBS NewsHour and David Gura, correspondent for NBC News and anchor at MSNBC.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Nina-Maria Potts, director of global news coverage at Feature Story News, Emily Tamkin, U.S. editor for the New Statesman and Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, executive editor at Foreign Affairs.

