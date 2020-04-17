Episode 992: The Mask Mover

The pandemic has turned the market for critical items like masks and gloves into a free-for-all. The national stockpile is pretty much depleted. The normal channels are tapped out. The Feds have opted not to manage it, leaving every state to fend for itself.

Today on the show, we take you into one high pressure deal where the difference between life and death comes down to a locked room filled with computer servers, bureaucrats willing to bend the rules, and a guy... who knows a guy.

Music: "Long Train," "On The Move," and "Wild West Samurai."

