Coronavirus Updates: Mixed Messages From The President President Trump admitted that it will be up to governors when to lift quarantine measures. NPR correspondents discuss what lies ahead for the states as they slowly reopen businesses.

Coronavirus Updates: Mixed Messages From The President National Coronavirus Updates: Mixed Messages From The President Coronavirus Updates: Mixed Messages From The President Audio will be available later today. President Trump admitted that it will be up to governors when to lift quarantine measures. NPR correspondents discuss what lies ahead for the states as they slowly reopen businesses. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor