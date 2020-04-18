Fresh Air Weekend: Food Writer Sam Sifton; Actor Jason Bateman

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Cooking During COVID-19: Family Meals And Fantasies Of Future Dinner Parties: Food writer Sam Sifton says the resurgence of family meals is one of the "precious few good things" to come of the pandemic. He says his family is eating a lot of tinned fish and cabbage these days.

3 Movies That Strike A Balance Between Escapism And Anxiety: What to watch next while sheltering in place? Critic Justin Chang recommends Sorry We Missed You, Green for Danger and My Neighbor Totoro.

Jason Bateman Embraces His Darker Side In 'Ozark': Bateman plays a financial manager who launders money for Mexico's second biggest drug cartel in the Netflix series. He also recently directed The Outsider, HBO's adaptation of Stephen King's novel.

