Tom Hanks Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Hanks recently recovered from the coronavirus, so we called to check in on him. While he was on the line, we asked the man who played Mr. Rogers to answer three questions about very bad neighbors.

We Call To Check In On Tom Hanks (And Ask Him To Play Not My Job)

Enlarge this image
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Tom Hanks has had an amazing career — blockbuster movies, best-selling books, two Oscars, and of course, his triumph: hosting this show, once. He just got over a very bad cold, so we decided to call and check in on him.

While we had him on the line, we invited Hanks to play Not My Job. Since he starred as Mr. Rogers, the nicest neighbor ever, we wrote a game for him called "It's a terrible day in the neighborhood" — three questions about pretty awful neighbors.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

