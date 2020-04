Reports Of Domestic Violence Rise In Recent Weeks Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns What do stay-at-home orders mean for people in abusive relationships? NPR's Scott Simon talks with Suzanne Dubus, of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, about the additional challenges of these times.

