Mississippi Prison System Faces Investigation, Lawsuits After Rash Of Inmate Deaths At least 30 inmates in Mississippi have died since the end of last year. The state is facing lawsuits and a federal investigation over decrepit conditions and a culture of neglect and corruption.

