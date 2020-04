Sanitation Workers Around The Country Worry For Their Safety Amid Coronavirus Crisis Cindy Neuroth of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, talks about how the pandemic affects her job as a sanitation worker. Much of the garbage she picks up is unbagged, and she's worried about her safety.

