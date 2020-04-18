What is Martha Stewart up to this week?

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, Peter, we have a new game for you - one we're calling...

BILL KURTIS: What is Martha Stewart up to?

(SOUNDBITE OF SNOOP DOGG FEAT PHARRELL WILLIAMS SONG, "DROP IT LIKE IT'S HOT")

SAGAL: So, Peter, what was Martha Stewart up to this week? A, recycling wine bottles into musical instruments; B, spreading 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories; or C, getting super drunk and posting comments on the Instagram of a chicken farm.

PETER GROSZ: You know what? I'll go with the last one about the chicken farm.

SAGAL: You're right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: She got really drunk...

ADAM FELBER: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Martha Stewart got really drunk and trolled a chicken farm in Texas - The Best Little Hen House In Texas - cute name...

GROSZ: Love it.

SAGAL: ...Put up an Instagram post about the arrival of two new chicks. And Martha Stewart, the doyenne of domesticity herself, posted - and I shall try to quote - (slurring speech) "M as me sure you feed and wAter them daily And keep the heat Iss as no MK in s as Nd when you can finally come back to nyc who's going to care for them (ph)??" People responded...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...To that post with variations on, are you OK?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Martha Stewart said, quote, "What a mess. I have been drinking."

FELBER: You know what? When Martha Stewart these days - when she says, I have been drinking, I think it means, I have been getting high.

SAGAL: That's probably true. It's either that or the pruno that she learned how to make in the toilet bowl in prison - one or the other.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And that's the end of this round of...

KURTIS: What Is Martha Stewart Up To?

(SOUNDBITE OF SNOOP DOGG FEAT PHARRELL WILLIAMS' "DROP IT LIKE IT"S HOT")

