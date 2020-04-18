Predictions

Our panelists tell us the first thing they'll do once their city reopens.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will you do once America finally reopens? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Peter, I'm going to return to my hobby that I had before this all started. I'm going to be going back to traveling the world, making out with bats.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: I mean, I'm clearly going to go to the club, and I'll be twerking and doing lines of blow off of Peter Sagal's chest.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Well, I live in New York City, so before I do anything, I'm going to fight through the gangs of ravenous rats that have just gathered up on my stoop. And then I'll probably just go eat in a half-filled restaurant.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Negin Farsad and Adam Felber. And thanks to all of you for listening this week. I am Peter Sagal, and we'll be back with you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.