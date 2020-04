Calls To Ban Wildlife Markets Worldwide Gain Steam Amid Pandemic There are growing calls worldwide to ban so-called wet markets — such as the one in Wuhan, China where it's believed the coronavirus may have started. But enforcing such a ban would be a challenge.

Calls To Ban Wildlife Markets Worldwide Gain Steam Amid Pandemic World Calls To Ban Wildlife Markets Worldwide Gain Steam Amid Pandemic Calls To Ban Wildlife Markets Worldwide Gain Steam Amid Pandemic Audio will be available later today. There are growing calls worldwide to ban so-called wet markets — such as the one in Wuhan, China where it's believed the coronavirus may have started. But enforcing such a ban would be a challenge. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor