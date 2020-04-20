Share Your Poems Of Hurting And Healing

In this time of uncertainty and crisis, poetry can bring positivity, insight and comfort. Morning Edition wants to hear from those whose lives have been affected by COVID-19 — in the form of a poem.

We want to hear your poems on mourning, on resilience, on your hopes and dreams in the midst of this nightmare. Here is an example posted to our Facebook group by Nancy Cross Dunham:

what I'm learning about grief ...

is that it need not be

a heavy gray shawl

to wrap myself in,

clutching my arms tightly

across my chest

nor ...

need it be

a granite rock

that I should try

to push away

neither is it ...

... at least, no longer ...

a vast dark ocean

ready to pick me up

and slap me down

without warning

what I'm learning about grief ...

is that it is not me,

but that it offers

to become a friend

a friend ...

who will lightly lay a hand

on my shoulder

when tears come in the dark

a friend ...

who will laugh

out loud with me

at remembered silly moments

a friend ...

who can still hear

the music of our life

what I'm learning about grief ...

is that this friend

doesn't intend

to leave me

but promises

to hold my hand

to carry my memories

a friend ...

who will bear witness to my love

as I venture

toward the next day

and the following night

For your poems, we ask that you start just as Dunham began hers, with the line "what I'm learning about grief." NPR's resident poet Kwame Alexander will then create a community-style poem using lines from submissions.

