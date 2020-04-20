Share Your Poems Of Hurting And Healing
Share Your Poems Of Hurting And Healing
In this time of uncertainty and crisis, poetry can bring positivity, insight and comfort. Morning Edition wants to hear from those whose lives have been affected by COVID-19 — in the form of a poem.
We want to hear your poems on mourning, on resilience, on your hopes and dreams in the midst of this nightmare. Here is an example posted to our Facebook group by Nancy Cross Dunham:
what I'm learning about grief ...
is that it need not be
a heavy gray shawl
to wrap myself in,
clutching my arms tightly
across my chest
nor ...
need it be
a granite rock
that I should try
to push away
neither is it ...
... at least, no longer ...
a vast dark ocean
ready to pick me up
and slap me down
without warning
what I'm learning about grief ...
is that it is not me,
but that it offers
to become a friend
a friend ...
who will lightly lay a hand
on my shoulder
when tears come in the dark
a friend ...
who will laugh
out loud with me
at remembered silly moments
a friend ...
who can still hear
the music of our life
what I'm learning about grief ...
is that this friend
doesn't intend
to leave me
but promises
to hold my hand
to carry my memories
a friend ...
who will bear witness to my love
as I venture
toward the next day
and the following night
For your poems, we ask that you start just as Dunham began hers, with the line "what I'm learning about grief." NPR's resident poet Kwame Alexander will then create a community-style poem using lines from submissions.
You agree to our terms of use and privacy policy when you send us your poem. You also agree to our callout terms.