Capitol Hill, White House Officials Work To Release Pandemic Relief Funds The White House and congressional leaders may be near a deal on a new wave of coronavirus relief funding. The proposal would replenish a small business loan program that ran out of money.

Capitol Hill, White House Officials Work To Release Pandemic Relief Funds Politics Capitol Hill, White House Officials Work To Release Pandemic Relief Funds Capitol Hill, White House Officials Work To Release Pandemic Relief Funds Audio will be available later today. The White House and congressional leaders may be near a deal on a new wave of coronavirus relief funding. The proposal would replenish a small business loan program that ran out of money. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor