Coronavirus Social Distancing Orders Puts Barbers Out Of Work

John Brown owns Joe Black Barber Shop in Pearland, Texas. Since the coronavirus outbreak, his barbers are out of a job. But he's lost much more in this pandemic: His mother died of COVID-19.