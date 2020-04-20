Accessibility links
Help Is On The Way? Coronavirus Aid To Rural America Mary Ellen Pratt is the CEO of St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher, Louisiana. The county was one of the first rural areas that got hit hard by the coronavirus, and the hospital is the only one in its county.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo Help Is On The Way? Coronavirus Aid To Rural America

1A

Help Is On The Way? Coronavirus Aid To Rural America

Audio is no longer available
Enlarge this image

The scene on a street in downtown Culpeper, Virginia. EVA HAMBACH/EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
EVA HAMBACH/EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images

The scene on a street in downtown Culpeper, Virginia.

EVA HAMBACH/EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus may have been slow to spread in rural America, but it's arrived. As of April 6, two-thirds of rural counties had at least one case of COVID-19.

Many of these places were already facing a shortage of doctors and hospitals before the pandemic. Now, hospitals are overwhelmed.

We spoke about how rural communities are fighting to get the care they need during this crisis with Lauren Weber, midwestern correspondent for Kaiser Health News, and Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association.

And we also took a close look at how COVID-19 is playing out in Lutcher, Louisiana, with Mary Ellen Pratt, CEO of St. James Parish Hospital.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.