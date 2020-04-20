Help Is On The Way? Coronavirus Aid To Rural America

The coronavirus may have been slow to spread in rural America, but it's arrived. As of April 6, two-thirds of rural counties had at least one case of COVID-19.

Many of these places were already facing a shortage of doctors and hospitals before the pandemic. Now, hospitals are overwhelmed.

We spoke about how rural communities are fighting to get the care they need during this crisis with Lauren Weber, midwestern correspondent for Kaiser Health News, and Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association.

And we also took a close look at how COVID-19 is playing out in Lutcher, Louisiana, with Mary Ellen Pratt, CEO of St. James Parish Hospital.

