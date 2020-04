Study Links Racial Prejudices And Coronavirus Outbreaks How might a pandemic affect racial prejudice? A new study finds that living in a region with higher infectious disease rates is linked to greater racial prejudice.

Study Links Racial Prejudices And Coronavirus Outbreaks

How might a pandemic affect racial prejudice? A new study finds that living in a region with higher infectious disease rates is linked to greater racial prejudice.