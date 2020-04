Supreme Court Decides Unanimous Verdicts Are Required To Convict For Serious Crimes The Supreme Court said unanimous jury verdicts are required in criminal trials for serious offenses. At issue is a case from Louisiana in which the defendant was convicted of murder on a 10-2 vote.

Supreme Court Decides Unanimous Verdicts Are Required To Convict For Serious Crimes

The Supreme Court said unanimous jury verdicts are required in criminal trials for serious offenses. At issue is a case from Louisiana in which the defendant was convicted of murder on a 10-2 vote.